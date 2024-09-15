Tripura Police seize drugs worth ₹2.28 cr

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 14: In a major crackdown on narcotics, Tripura Police have arrested three individuals and seized Yaba tablets valued at ₹2.28 crore from Durgachowmuhani village in Dhalai District. The operation is part of the state’s ongoing efforts to create a “Nasha Mukta Tripura” (Drug-Free Tripura).

- Advertisement -

Dhalai District Superintendent of Police (SP) Avinash Rai confirmed the success of the operation, which took place late last night. “At around 2:15 AM, a Tata Safari bearing registration number TR-01-BV-0629, travelling from Fatikroy, was stopped at the Durgachowmuhani Naka checkpoint,” said SP Rai.

Upon inspection, police, in the presence of SDPO Kamalpur, an Executive Magistrate, and independent witnesses, recovered 456 small poly packets containing a total of 91,200 Yaba tablets.

The estimated market value of the seized drugs is approximately ₹2.28 crore.

The three individuals apprehended in the vehicle were identified as Litan Miah (32), Saminul Islam (25), and Jahir Hossain (40), all residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala District, which shares a significant portion of its border with Bangladesh.

- Advertisement -

The SP further added that a case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to uncover further links in the drug trafficking network.

Interestingly on Friday, Tripura Police and BSF seized huge caches of drugs worth Rs 11.32 Crore in two separate operations. Additionally, two people were arrested related to the incident.

In the first operation, Tripura Police arrested two persons and seized heroin worth Rs 11 crore from Kaskao in the North District of the state.

Speaking to reporters, North District Additional Superintendent of Police Jeremia Darlong said that based on secret information, Tripura Police carried out a raid at the residence of Sanjib Debbarma, a resident of Kaskao in the North District, which shares an interstate boundary with Mizoram.

- Advertisement -

“We conducted a raid at the residence of Sanjib Debbarma in Kaskao, Damcherra, North District. During the raid, we seized 97 cases of heroin, containing a total of 1.164 kg, with a market value of around Rs 12 crore. We also seized three mobile phones and Rs 9,650 in cash. Although the main peddler, Sanjib Debbarma, is absconding, we arrested his wife, Rinky Debbarma, and Ridhi Ram Debbarma,” he added.

In a similar fashion, acting on specific intelligence input on September 12, BSF troops of BOP Bamutia under West Tripura recovered 3,000 pieces of Yaba tablets worth Rs 15 lakhs.

Meanwhile, BSF in another operation at Amlighat under District South Tripura recovered 8 catoons containing 15,400 packets of Oris & Mond Cigarette worth Rs 32 lakhs.

“In addition in different operations 103 kg Ganja, 884 bottles of Phensedyl and 6,48,000 Bangladeshi Taka were also seized by BSF. BSF has intensified operation and domination on the border to thwart attempts of trans-border smuggling,” it added.