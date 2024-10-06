Four held with Yaba worth Rs 2 Crore in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Oct 5. In a major crackdown, Tripura Police in Dhalai District seized Yaba tablets worth approximately Rs 2 crore, leading to the arrest of four individuals.

Dhalai superintendent of police, Avinash Rai, said this highlighting the district police’s ongoing efforts towards a ‘Nasha Mukta Tripura’ (Drug-Free Tripura).

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted two Mahindra Scorpio vehicles around 1 PM, traveling from Manu towards Ambassa in the district. During a search, officers recovered 51 packets containing a total of 102,000 Yaba tablets. The operation was conducted in the presence of SDPO Ambassa Nirpuam Datta, an executive magistrate, and independent witnesses.

The seized tablets have an estimated market value of Rs 2.55 crore, according to SP Rai. All four individuals in the vehicles, including the drivers, were detained. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act is being registered in connection with the incident.