Tripura reports 123 cybercrime cases in last three years

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 24: A total of 123 cases of cybercrime were registered in Tripura and 74 accused were also arrested in the last three years, said a report by the state Home Department on Monday.

- Advertisement -

The said report was unveiled in the Tripura Legislative Assembly following a query raised by Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman over the number of cybercrime cases registered and the number of arrests made in the state over the past three years.

In a written reply to Barman’s query, the Home Department presented a report stating that a total of 123 cybercrime cases have been registered in state, leading to the arrest of 74 individuals.

“Out of the cases registered, the police have taken up nine cases suo motu,” the report further mentioned.

The report further highlighted that to combat cybercrime and identify criminals involved in such offenses, the State Home Department established a Cybercrime Unit under the State Police Crime Branch through a notification dated November 12, 2018.

- Advertisement -

“Important and sensitive cybercrime cases registered at various police stations across the state are forwarded to the Cybercrime Unit for a thorough investigation, with the approval of the Director General of Police. The Cybercrime Cell, in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, assists in unfreezing frozen bank accounts, recovering fraudulent money, removing objectionable posts from social media, and registering cybercrime complaints. The accused are traced in coordination with nodal officers of various service providers,” the report added.

It further mentioned that various awareness programs, including online social media campaigns, are conducted to educate the public about cybercrime.

“A Cybercrime Cell has been established at the district level, along with a dedicated Cybercrime Unit. A total of 151 officers and 113 police personnel, trained in handling cybercrime cases, have been deployed to manage cybercrime-related matters,” the report concluded.