Tripura: Three die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well

AGARTALA, June 9: Three persons died in Tripura’s Sepahijala district after they inhaled poisonous gas that emanated from a well while cleaning it, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Neoramura J B School premises on Saturday morning, when villagers in Sonamura took a call to clean the well due to water scarcity in the area, they said.

“At first, one labourer had gone down to clean the well, but when he did not respond, two others also went inside it… Later, they were found motionless in the well,” SDPO (Sonamura) Sashi Mohan Debbarma said.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and took the three labourers to hospital, where they were declared brought-dead, he said.

“It appears that they died of suffocation inside the well, which was full of poisonous gas. The actual cause will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination,” the SDPO said. (PTI)