31 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 10, 2024
type here...

Tripura: Three die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning well

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, June 9: Three persons died in Tripura’s Sepahijala district after they inhaled poisonous gas that emanated from a well while cleaning it, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Neoramura J B School premises on Saturday morning, when villagers in Sonamura took a call to clean the well due to water scarcity in the area, they said.

- Advertisement -

“At first, one labourer had gone down to clean the well, but when he did not respond, two others also went inside it… Later, they were found motionless in the well,” SDPO (Sonamura) Sashi Mohan Debbarma said.

A rescue team rushed to the spot and took the three labourers to hospital, where they were declared brought-dead, he said.

“It appears that they died of suffocation inside the well, which was full of poisonous gas. The actual cause will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination,” the SDPO said. (PTI)

5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

10 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
5 Most Beautiful Boarding Schools In India 8 Best Places To Visit In Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh Top 11 Indian Fish Curries to Try Top 10 Breathtaking Indian Hill Stations to Visit in June 10 hills stations in north-east India to visit