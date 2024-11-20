Tripura to fill up 253 posts in various departments

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Nov 19: The Tripura government on Tuesday has decided to fill up 253 posts, including physical education teachers, junior physical instructors, and fishery officers.

The government has also approved an increase in dress and ration allowances for Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR).

Addressing a press conference this evening, Cabinet Spokesperson and tourism and transport minister Sushanta Chowdhury stated that the cabinet meeting was held today under the leadership of Tripura chief minister Manik Saha.

“In the meeting, we decided to fill up 253 posts, including 125 Physical Education Teachers under the School Education Department, which will be done through exams, 75 Junior Physical Instructors under the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, and 53 Fishery Officers, Grade-01, under the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC),” he said.

He further informed that before Diwali, the chief minister announced a hike in dress and ration allowances for the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles personnel (TSR) and today the cabinet approved it.

“We have declared an increase in ration money from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 for TSR, and today it was approved by the cabinet. Tripura Police will also receive the same hike. Additionally, the dress allowance for TSR personnel has been increased from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per year, while for Tripura Police, it has been raised from Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,500. There are a total of 21,794 personnel, including TSR and Tripura Police. The state government will bear an additional cost of Rs 26.15 crore for the hike in ration money,” he added.