Tripura to witness revolution on all fronts: Manik Saha

AGARTALA, July 9: Tripura chief minister Manik Saha on Tuesday asserted that the northeastern state will witness a “revolution” on all fronts from healthcare to connectivity.

There was only one national highway in the state before the BJP came to power in 2018 and now the state has six national highways and four more are in the pipeline, he said after inaugurating development projects at Golaghati in Sepahijala district.

The chief minister said, “At present, around 25 flights are coming and going from Agartala daily while 17 to 19 express trains are also running in and from the state capital. These facilities were beyond imagination a few years ago.”

Saha said steps have been taken to start international flight service from MBB Airport from Agartala to Chittagong at the earliest.

Asserting that the BJP-led government has been working on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’, he said the way works are being executed, the state will witness a revolution on all fronts.

The chief minister said “We have got a sanction of Rs 1,400 crore from World Bank to develop infrastructure like roads and hostels in the tribal areas. Besides, around 10-15 per cent extra of any project is being spent in tribal areas.”

Saha said he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently and sought his help to take up development projects for the state.

“I have asked officials to prepare projects for development and will place them before the prime minister for his consideration. There is no dearth of funds for development during the Modi era”, he said.

The chief minister also said the state government will set up a medical college in Dhalai district for which a plot has already been identified. (PTI)