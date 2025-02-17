20 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 17, 2025
type here...

Tripura youngest MLA appointed chairman of IT & Social media panel

National Legislators’ Conference Bharat

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 16: Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangsu has been appointed as the chairman of the IT and Social Media Communications Committee for the Capacity Enhancement Program for State Legislators at the National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) Bharat, hosted by MIT – World Peace University.

- Advertisement -

Paul, the youngest MLA in Tripura, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing the significance of this initiative in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among legislators from across the country.

Related Posts:

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be appointed as the Chairman of the IT and Social Media Communications Committee for the Capacity Enhancement Program at NLC Bharat. This first-of-its-kind initiative has immense potential to bring legislators together, allowing us to exchange ideas and enhance governance through technology and social media,” Paul said.

He further highlighted the importance of an inclusive democratic platform where diverse political ideologies are acknowledged and respected. “In a democracy, nothing is more valuable than a space where leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, can engage constructively and work towards a common goal—serving the people of our constituencies and contributing to the progress of our nation,” he added.

Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling
7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

17 February, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top Destinations to Explore in India This Spring 7 Must-Try Dishes in Hyderabad 10 Budget-Friendly Valentine’s Day Destinations In India Places To Visit Near Guwahati: Best Weekend Gateways 7 Offbeat Places To Visit In Darjeeling