Tripura youngest MLA appointed chairman of IT & Social media panel

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Feb 16: Tipra Motha Party MLA Paul Dangsu has been appointed as the chairman of the IT and Social Media Communications Committee for the Capacity Enhancement Program for State Legislators at the National Legislators’ Conference (NLC) Bharat, hosted by MIT – World Peace University.

Paul, the youngest MLA in Tripura, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, emphasizing the significance of this initiative in fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among legislators from across the country.

“I am deeply honored and grateful to be appointed as the Chairman of the IT and Social Media Communications Committee for the Capacity Enhancement Program at NLC Bharat. This first-of-its-kind initiative has immense potential to bring legislators together, allowing us to exchange ideas and enhance governance through technology and social media,” Paul said.

He further highlighted the importance of an inclusive democratic platform where diverse political ideologies are acknowledged and respected. “In a democracy, nothing is more valuable than a space where leaders, regardless of their political affiliations, can engage constructively and work towards a common goal—serving the people of our constituencies and contributing to the progress of our nation,” he added.