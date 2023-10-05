Tripura’s GB Pant hospital to introduce endoscopic brain surgery

HT Digital,

Agartala, Oct 5: GB Pant Hospital and Agartala Government Medical College are set to introduce endoscopic brain surgery within their neurosurgery departments.

- Advertisement -

This announcement was made by Dr Sidda Reddy, a senior neurosurgeon at GBP Hospital, during the hospital’s weekly press briefing.

The hospital has received official approval to acquire the necessary equipment for this new undertaking. Dr. Reddy highlighted the hospital’s dedication to broadening its neurosurgery services. He noted that while some procedures were initially unavailable due to the department’s novelty, they are gradually introducing new services.

The hospital currently employs two neurosurgeons, and plans are underway to establish a second operation theatre. With increased staffing, the department will be capable of handling more surgeries. Additionally, the introduction of brain endoscopy has been approved and is expected to commence in the next two to three months.

Dr. Reddy also reported that the department has successfully completed 1,350 operations including brain tumours, spine surgeries, and trauma care surgeries since its inception in 2019. He further noted that due to a high number of emergency cases, their doctors dedicate extra time to treat these critical patients.

- Advertisement -