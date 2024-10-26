High-Level Review Set to Shape Future of Tripura Shantiniketan Medical College

HT Digital

Saturday, October 26: A high-level committee has been established to review and oversee the overall framework and operations of Tripura Shantiniketan Medical College, as announced by Kiran Gitte, Secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura. The committee, set up with a mandate to evaluate and guide the development, infrastructure, and academic activities of the medical college, is expected to submit its initial report within the next 30 days. It will continue to provide updates every six months until the National Medical Commission (NMC) finalizes the affiliation process for the MBBS program at the institution.

- Advertisement -

As per the newly issued notification, the committee has been tasked with assessing the readiness of the medical college and its proposed hospital facility located at Ranirkhamar in Madhuban, West Tripura. In alignment with NMC guidelines, the committee will examine the adequacy of academic resources, hospital infrastructure, patient care facilities, and other essential aspects. The committee’s goal is to ensure that the institution aligns with national standards and is fully prepared to serve both educational and healthcare needs.

The Director of Health Services, Government of Tripura, has been designated as the Chairman of this committee, while the Director of Medical Education, Government of Tripura, will serve as the Convener. Other prominent members include the principals of Agartala Government Medical College, Tripura Medical College & Dr. BRAM Teaching Hospital, and Agartala Government Dental College, along with a supervising engineer from the PWD Agartala Circle, an accounts officer, and an official from the Directorate of Health Services.

The committee’s assessments are expected to be thorough, covering multiple domains critical to the college’s operation and growth. Infrastructure improvements and developments at the attached hospital will be closely monitored to meet NMC standards and benefit the local community with enhanced patient care services.

This structured and phased approach by the committee is aimed at ensuring that Tripura Shantiniketan Medical College not only meets but sustains the necessary standards for affiliation. Should the NMC approve the affiliation following the review process, the college will be well-positioned to offer accredited medical education to future MBBS students, serving both the educational sector and healthcare landscape of Tripura.