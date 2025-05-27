26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
type here...

Tripura’s Gomati DM declined to meet me at his residence, claims Tripra Motha chief

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AGARTALA, May 26: Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma claimed that Tripura’s Gomati District Magistrate (DM) Tarit Kanti Chakma has refused to meet him at his official residence, triggering a political uproar in the state.

CPI(M) MLA and leader of opposition in the Tripura Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, on Monday condemned the DM for his behaviour, while Tipra Motha legislator Ranjit Debbarma demanded the removal of Chakma for “dereliction of duties”.

- Advertisement -

The regional party’s supremo said he, along with Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council’s chief executive member Pura Chandra Jamatia, went to the DM’s residence in Udaipur to meet him on Sunday, but the district magistrate “refused” to discuss with them there.

Related Posts:

“I have been sending text messages to his mobile phone for the past one month to discuss some important issues in the Gomati district. I had also made several calls, but the DM did not pick up. I arrived at his official residence to meet and discuss the important issues, but he declined to meet me,” Debbarma told the reporters.

The Tipra Motha leader also said, “It appears that the DM became VIP. He is a public representative and shall be available to the people for 24 hours. Chief Minister Manik Saha also met me in his official residence, but he did not.”

Chaudhury, the CPI(M) legislator, strongly reacted to the behaviour of the Gomati DM.

- Advertisement -

“DM, Gomati’s behaviour with two public representatives is not at all acceptable and is condemnable. Dereliction of duties as a public servant and sheer arrogance,” he said in a Facebook post.

In a statement on Monday, TMP MLA (Ranjit Debbarma) sought the chief minister’s intervention to remove the DM immediately for “unexpected behaviour” and “dereliction of duties”. (PTI)

10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India
10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tourists leaving Sikkim on May 29 must leave by 6 am...

The Hills Times -
10 Most Expensive Trees in the World And Why They’re Worth a Fortune 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Jamun For Blood Sugar Control 10 Perfect Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Snacks You Should Try 10 Most Popular Whiskey Brands In India