Truth cannot be bulldozed by lies: Manipur Congress leader

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, April 22: Attacking the BJP-led central government, AICC joint secretary and advocate Mathew Antony said that “truth cannot be bulldozed by lies”. The Congress leader was addressing a press conference organised by the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) at Congress Bhavan in Imphal today.

The event marked the beginning of the Indian National Congress’s nationwide campaign “Congress Truths, BJP Lies,” running from April 21 to 24.

Antony accused the BJP of orchestrating a “deliberate political witch-hunt” by misusing central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to defame Congress leaders ahead of the upcoming elections.

His remarks came in response to the ED’s chargesheet naming Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other senior Congress figures in the National Herald case, alleging a Rs 988 crore money laundering scheme.

“Just because a lie is repeated doesn’t make it the truth. The BJP is weaponizing institutions to silence the Opposition. This isn’t just about Congress. It’s about the future of Indian democracy,” Antony said.

Flanked by CLP leader O Ibobi Singh, MPCC president L. Meghachandra, and chief spokesperson Harishwar Goswami, Antony called on the people of Manipur to reject “manufactured narratives” and stand by truth and constitutional values.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders observed a solemn moment of silence showing their respect to Pope Francis, who passed away earlier today at the age of 88. (NNN)

