All India Congress Committee accuses the state government of failing to restore normalcy in Manipur

Northeast
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
The Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri Mukul Wasnik addressing the 10th Editors Conference on Social Sector Issues-2010, in New Delhi on January 18, 2010...The Minister of State of Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri D. Napoleon is also seen.
IMPHAL, May 20 (NNN): The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has accused the government of not doing enough to restore normalcy in Manipur. The AICC also questioned the alleged “silence of central leaders and the Prime Minister” on the Manipur situation.

AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik and other AICC leaders are in Manipur currently studying the situation.

Talking to the media here, Mukul Wasnik said that there is no visible effort from the government to restore normalcy in the state. He alleged the Prime Ministerand the union home minister of maintaining silence on the situation. The AICC leader however said, “We do not want to politicize the situation but we will continue to point out shortcomings of the government”.

According to Mukul Wasnik, the Congress party is extremely concerned about the Manipur situation. “So, we felt there is a necessity to visit the state,” he added.

Mukul then said that they also came here to meet the victims of the violent incidents and work for restoration of normalcy.

It can be noted here that a team of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) had gone to New Delhi a few days ago to meet the AICC leaders on the prevailing situation of Manipur. The MPCC team was led by its president K Meghachandra and former chief minister O Ibobi Singh. They reportedly met AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and other AICC leaders. The meeting reportedly decided to form a “high level committee” of the AICC comprising Mukul Wasnik, Bhakta Charan Das, Ajoy Kumar and Sudip Roy Barman. The team has been in Manipur since Thursday.

