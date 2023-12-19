TSF opposes demand to remove ST status based on religious conversion

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: The Twipra Student’s Federation (TSF) strongly condemned the recent demands by the Janajati Suraksha Manch to revoke Scheduled Tribe (ST) benefits for individuals who convert to Christianity in Tripura.

TSF president Samrat Debbarma and general secretary Hamalu Jamatia stated, “We vehemently oppose the Janajati Suraksha Manch’s demand to remove ST status based on religious conversion. This call to revoke ST status for Christians is not only discriminatory but also a direct violation of constitutional rights and the spirit of inclusivity.”

The statement emphasised that the Indian Constitution upholds the principles of equality and religious freedom.

“The right to choose and practice one’s faith is a fundamental human right that should not be infringed upon by any group or organization. Any attempt to penalize or discriminate against individuals based on their religious beliefs goes against the fundamental principles of our democratic society. Scheduled Tribes in our nation have historically faced marginalization and socio-economic challenges. Adding religious criteria to their eligibility for benefits only worsens their struggles and sets a dangerous precedent for discrimination”, they added.

TSF further affirmed its commitment to upholding diversity, tolerance, and equality.

It said, “We believe it’s crucial to foster an environment where individuals are free to embrace any faith without fear of retribution or losing their rightful benefits. We call upon all stakeholders to uphold the principles of justice, equality, and secularism enshrined in our Constitution.”

The organisation added by stating, “TSF remains committed to empowering and uplifting all tribal communities, safeguarding their rights, and fostering an environment of equality and mutual respect.”