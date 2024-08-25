Two Bangladeshi nationals held by BSF in Tripura

HT Correspondent
AGARTALA, Aug 24: Amidst the flood situation the Border Security Force in Tripura have detained two Bangladeshi nationals from Niscintpur of West Tripura District. As per BSF on August 24 on specific information 2 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the area of BOP Niscintpur of West Tripura District while they were attempting to cross over to Indian territory by negotiating the border fence. “Both the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of Chittagong district of Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiry is in progress. BSF is cracking down on the illegal immigration and domination on the border has been intensified”, said BSF.