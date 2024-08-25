27 C
Guwahati
Sunday, August 25, 2024
type here...

Two Bangladeshi nationals held by BSF in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Aug 24: Amidst the flood situation the Border Security Force in Tripura have detained two Bangladeshi nationals from Niscintpur of West Tripura District. As per BSF on August 24 on specific information 2 Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended in the area of BOP Niscintpur of West Tripura District while they were attempting to cross over to Indian territory by negotiating the border fence. “Both the apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of Chittagong district of Bangladesh. Preliminary inquiry is in progress. BSF is cracking down on the illegal immigration and domination on the border has been intensified”, said BSF.

Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Actor Sharvari to shoot for ‘Alpha’ in Kashmir

The Hills Times -
Mawlynnong: Asia’s Cleanest Village 10 Benefits Of Green Tea For Skin 10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India