Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Two Bihar women held with cannabis at Agartala Railway Station

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, March 3. Acting on a tip-off, the Government Railway Police recovered 21 kg 65 grams of dried cannabis from two women at Agartala railway station on Monday.

The estimated market value of the seized contraband is said to be over three lakh rupees.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Tapas Das stated that the police received information regarding an attempt to smuggle cannabis through Agartala railway station.

“Acting on this intelligence, a special operation was conducted in the surrounding area. During the operation, two women were apprehended on suspicion, and upon searching them, the contraband was recovered. The arrested individuals have been identified as Sunita Devi (48) and Rita Devi (35), both residents of Bihar”, he said.

According to the police, they will be produced before the court after seeking remand for further investigation.

04 March, 2025 | ePaper

