One held with cannabis

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Sept 2: Tripura Police on Monday arrested one person and seized cannabis worth Rs 20 lakh in Ambassa, Dhalai District. Police sources said that acting on secret information, officers from Ambassa police station recovered a large quantity of dried cannabis.

“Police seized a significant quantity of cannabis after searching a Bolero vehicle at Betbagan Naka Point on Assam-Agartala National Highway No. 8 under Ambassa Police Station. We received a tip-off that a person was transporting cannabis toward Ambassa,” said Ambassa Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sabir Ahmed.

The SDPO stated that 220 kg of dry cannabis was discovered in a hidden compartment of the vehicle. “The market value of the seized cannabis is approximately Rs 20 lakh. The driver, Suleiman Mia, has been arrested. Two fake number plates were also found in the vehicle, and the investigation will determine which one is valid,” he added.