Two Unexploded Bombs Discovered in Dollungmukh’s Paro Village, Police Cordoning Off Area

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: In a significant security operation, Kamle Police have cordoned off Paro village in Dollungmukh after the discovery of two unexploded bombs. The bombs, weighing 100 kg and 500 kg respectively, were found by local residents who immediately alerted the authorities.

The police have secured the area to prevent any potential danger while bomb disposal experts are being deployed to safely neutralize the explosives. The discovery has caused alarm among the villagers, prompting increased security measures in the region.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the bombs and have urged residents to stay clear of the area until the situation is fully under control. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.