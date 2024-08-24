31 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 24, 2024
type here...

Two Unexploded Bombs Discovered in Dollungmukh’s Paro Village, Police Cordoning Off Area

Kamle Police are securing Paro village in Dollungmukh after finding two unexploded bombs weighing 100 kg and 500 kg each.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 24, Saturday: In a significant security operation, Kamle Police have cordoned off Paro village in Dollungmukh after the discovery of two unexploded bombs. The bombs, weighing 100 kg and 500 kg respectively, were found by local residents who immediately alerted the authorities.

- Advertisement -

The police have secured the area to prevent any potential danger while bomb disposal experts are being deployed to safely neutralize the explosives. The discovery has caused alarm among the villagers, prompting increased security measures in the region.

Authorities are investigating the origin of the bombs and have urged residents to stay clear of the area until the situation is fully under control. Further updates are expected as the investigation continues.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Government Forms Committee to Address Confusion Over Equivalent Engineering Courses

The Hills Times -