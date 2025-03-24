UAPA Tribunal to hear HNLC’s petition on April 9

SHILLONG, March 22: The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) Tribunal has fixed April 9 as the next date of hearing on the petition filed by the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) challenging the Centre’s decision to extend the ban for a period of five years.

Informing this after appearing before the tribunal, HNLC’s legal counsel Fernando Shangpliang said the next hearing will be held at Guwahati, Assam on April 9.

- Advertisement -

“During the hearing today I tried to submit my show cause but as per rules, the tribunal will not allow…because time fixed was on February 13, 2025 to submit reply or objection regarding the (extension of the ban) and that the Union government and the state government had already submitted their affidavits,” he said.

“So we have to proceed ahead. Therefore, by next week from the Union of India and the state government they will supply to me the copies of their (respective) deposition along with affidavits and based on that on April 9, I will cross examination all witnesses submitted by Union of India and the state government,” Shangpliang added. (NNN)