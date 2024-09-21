29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 21, 2024
type here...

UCM concerned over halting of border fencing work

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

: Vulnerable border areas root cause of Manipur crisis

IMPHAL, Sept 20: The United Committee Manipur (UCM) has raised an objection to the union home ministry’s reported decision to halt fencing works in the Kuki-inhabited areas of the Indo-Myanmar border for the time being.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a press meet on Thursday at its office at Lamphelpat, Imphal, UCM president YK Dhiren denounced the union home ministry’s reported decision, calling it a double standard.

He said that the government of India should primarily focus on fencing the vulnerable areas of the Indo-Myanmar border from where the illegal immigrants and narco traders have been infiltrating to the Manipur side if the government really considers resolving the ongoing crisis.

Dhiren also pointed out that the Indo-Myanmar region, bordering the Sagaing Region/Division and Chin State of Myanmar are basically the porous and sensitive areas where the security forces failed to prevent the illegal immigrants from entering Manipur.

He also said that the union home minister has cited the infiltrations of illegal immigrants and narco-business from the Indo-Myanmar border as the root causes of the ongoing Manipur crisis.

- Advertisement -

The UCM president stated that it welcomed and considered the ministry of home affairs’ initiatives of removing the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and Indo-Myanmar border fencing as significant measures to curb the menace created by illegal immigrants and narco-business coming into Manipur from the Myanmar side.

“However, the reports carried in many newspapers about the Union Home Ministry’s decision to halt the Indo-Myanmar border fencing in Kuki-dominated areas is strongly condemnable and the UCM objects to it,” he added.

Dhiren went on to maintain that the UCM has never stood against the Indo-Myanmar border fencing work, except for asking the authorities concerned to initially conduct a proper and systematic survey in the disputed areas along the same international border areas so as to avoid loss of Manipur’s territory.

He then conveyed that the UCM will soon submit a memorandum to the government of India, exerting pressure to withdraw the union home ministry’s reported decision to halt Indo-Myanmar border fencing in the Kuki-dominated areas. (NNN)

- Advertisement -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend
Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tripura CM launches ADB-funded water supply project

The Hills Times -
8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World How To Drink Alcohol To Minimize It’s Side Effects Secret Waterfalls In Northeast India Top 7 Places To Visit Near Assam For Coming Long Weekend