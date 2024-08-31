UCM stages protest against bomb attacks

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Members of various civil society organisations staged a sit-in protest at the front of the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office located at Lamphelpat in Imphal West in protest against the bomb attack at the office.

Notably, two hand grenades, reportedly hurled by unknown persons, went off inside and outside the office premises of UCM on Thursday around 7.45 pm. Interestingly, unknown persons set ablaze the office of UCM which is a parent organization of various civil bodies on February 23 this year.

Meanwhile, placards which read “We condemn the bomb attack at UCM office”, “Bomb attack at the UCM office is an act of coward” and “Individuals involved in the attack must clarify at the earliest” among others were displayed during the protest.

Speaking on the sideline of the protest, UCM leader YK Dhiren condemned the bomb attack and termed it as the “most unfortunate”.

He said that UCM has been working for the integrity of Manipur and the peaceful coexistence of the communities in the state.

“Attacking at the office of such a civil society organisation at a time when the state is facing mayhem is very unfortunate. If there is any dissatisfaction with the working of the organisation or something which likes to be done more by the same, everything can be resolved peacefully through dialogue,” Dhiren added.

The UCM leader also appealed to all concerned not to carry out such an attack in the future.

All Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL) president Lourembam Nganbi demanded the individuals or organizations involved in the attack on the UCM office to clarify on the matter at the earliest.

Asserting that UCM was formed as a parent organization of various civil bodies when the state faced a stiff challenge on Manipur integrity, she said that the organization was attacked for the second time on Thursday.

Nganbi went on to appeal to all to unite and work for the protection of the Manipur integrity and peaceful coexistence of the communities residing in the state.

She also warned that the womenfolk of Manipur will stand against those individuals who try to bring bloodshed among the Manipuris. (NNN)