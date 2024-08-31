28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, August 31, 2024
type here...

UCM stages protest against bomb attacks

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

IMPHAL, Aug 30: Members of various civil society organisations staged a sit-in protest at the front of the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office located at Lamphelpat in Imphal West in protest against the bomb attack at the office.

Notably, two hand grenades, reportedly hurled by unknown persons, went off inside and outside the office premises of UCM on Thursday around 7.45 pm. Interestingly, unknown persons set ablaze the office of UCM which is a parent organization of various civil bodies on February 23 this year.    

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, placards which read “We condemn the bomb attack at UCM office”, “Bomb attack at the UCM office is an act of coward” and “Individuals involved in the attack must clarify at the earliest” among others were displayed during the protest.   

Speaking on the sideline of the protest, UCM leader YK Dhiren condemned the bomb attack and termed it as the “most unfortunate”.

He said that UCM has been working for the integrity of Manipur and the peaceful coexistence of the communities in the state.

“Attacking at the office of such a civil society organisation at a time when the state is facing mayhem is very unfortunate. If there is any dissatisfaction with the working of the organisation or something which likes to be done more by the same, everything can be resolved peacefully through dialogue,” Dhiren added.  

- Advertisement -

The UCM leader also appealed to all concerned not to carry out such an attack in the future.

All Manipur Kanba Ima Lup (AMKIL) president Lourembam Nganbi demanded the individuals or organizations involved in the attack on the UCM office to clarify on the matter at the earliest.

Asserting that UCM was formed as a parent organization of various civil bodies when the state faced a stiff challenge on Manipur integrity, she said that the organization was attacked for the second time on Thursday.

Nganbi went on to appeal to all to unite and work for the protection of the Manipur integrity and peaceful coexistence of the communities residing in the state.

- Advertisement -

She also warned that the womenfolk of Manipur will stand against those individuals who try to bring bloodshed among the Manipuris. (NNN)

7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal education minister urges journalists to embrace reading habit

The Hills Times -
7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys 10 Most Literate States Of India 8 Animals Found Only In India South Goa’s 10 Must Visit Photography Spots