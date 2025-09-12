UNC suspends blockade

SENAPATI, Sept 11: The United Naga Council (UNC) has “temporarily suspended” its indefinite “trade embargo” or economic blockade from 6 pm of September 11 following a written assurance from the government that “there will be prior consultations with the UNC and other stakeholders” before taking up works pertaining to the issue. The “trade embargo” was enforced by the UNC on the issues concerning the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border fencing work.

The decision to suspend the blockade was taken during the “emergency presidential council meeting” on Thursday in UNC office, Senapati.

Following this development, UNC leaders confided to Newmai News Network tonight that they will make a proposal to the government to resume the dialogue in the forth week of September, 2025, and that the dialogue should be held in “Naga areas”. The proposal to hold the dialogue in “Naga areas” was pressed when the UNC leaders met the Manipur Governor last month.

Meanwhile, in a press statement issued this evening, the UNC said, “On receipt of the Government of Manipur letter No. H-802/6/2025-HD-HD dated 10th September, 2025 for resumption of tripartite meeting of the United Naga Council (UNC) with

the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, and the Government of Manipur on

the issue of abrogation of Free Movement Regime and border fencing along the imaginary

Indo-Myanmar border in Naga areas, an emergency presidential council meeting of the

United Naga Council was held on September 11, 2025 at Tahamzam (Senapati)”. According to the UNC statement, the meeting appreciated the government’s acknowledgement of the past engagements of the UNC and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and also their confirmation of receipt of memoranda/representation on the “above issues”. The assurance of the government that there will be prior consultations with the UNC and other stakeholders before the “stated works are taken up was well received”, said the UNC statement.

In view of the above, the “presidential Council” resolved to suspend the “ongoing trade embargo

in Naga areas temporarily with effect from 6 pm of September 11, 2025”, the statement also said.

The UNC, through this statement, said that kit “places on record its appreciation to all the tribe, women, student and youth organizations and the Naga public in general for their support and solidarity towards the effective observation of the trade embargo”. (NNN)