UNC temporarily suspends proposed bandh

SENAPATI, Oct 2: The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced this evening to “temporarily suspend” its proposed 48-hour “total bandh in Naga areas” which was slated to begin from midnight of October 3.

“On receipt of an invitation for tripartite talks on the issue of district rollback amongst the Government of India, the Government of Manipur and the United Naga Council (UNC) on October 11, 2024, in New Delhi, and at the request of the representative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Government of India, the Security Advisor, Northeast, the proposed 48 hours total bandh in Naga areas effective from the midnight of October 3, 2024, is temporarily suspended,” a UNC statement said.

The statement also said that “whilst acknowledging the unflinching support and cooperation from the constituent units, subordinate bodies, various Naga frontal organisations and the Naga populace, in general, are requested to remain steadfast and be prepared for any course of action until our demand is met.” (NNN)