UNC urges for new dates on Manipur district creation talks

SENAPATI, Nov 11: The United Naga Council (UNC) has written recently to AK Mishra, advisor (North East), Ministry of home affairs, Government of India, to reschedule the date for the next tripartite talk on the Manipur new district creation issue.

According to the UNC, earlier AK Mishra had invited the Naga body to hold the next round of the talk in Senapati on November 13, 2024, at 10 am.

However, the UNC has expressed its inability to hold the talk on the said date.

The letter of the UNC written by its general secretary Vareiyo Satshang to AK Mishra, which was made available to Newmai News Network tonight, said, “With reference to your letter dated November 8, 2024, on the captioned subject communicating that the next tripartite talk would be held on November 13, 2024, I am to inform you on the advice of the President of the UNC that due to inevitable prior engagement of some members of the UNC talk team on the day scheduled for the next tripartite talk, your good self may kindly reschedule the next talk in the fourth week of November 2024”.

It can be recalled that the Manipur new district creation issue tripartite talks involving the Central government, the United Naga Council (UNC) and the Government of Manipur resumed on October 11, 2024, in New Delhi after a long hiatus.

It is also worth noting here that, the previous Government of Manipur had created the seven new districts on December 8, 2016. In protest against that act of the Manipur Government, the UNC had imposed 139 days of economic blockade along the national highways which pass through Manipur. After the lifting of the blockade, the first round of talk was held on March 19, 2017 followed by several rounds of talk. (NNN)