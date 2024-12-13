Livestock vital for boosting rural economy and GSDP growth: Tripura CM

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, Dec 12: Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thrursday highlighted the vital role of livestock in bolstering the rural economy and the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of both the state and the country.

“The role of livestock in strengthening the rural economy of our country and the state of Tripura is undeniable. The active participation of self-help groups (SHGs) in livelihood generation and socio-economic development through animal husbandry is highly significant,” said Saha.

Saha said this during the launch of the A-HELP Programme (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Programme) at Pragna Bhavan.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced numerous schemes for the welfare and development of the people. In alignment with this, both the state and central governments have been working diligently. Veterinarians are extending their services to even the remotest parts of society,” he stated.

Saha further explained that the Government of India, on September 1, 2021, executed an agreement between the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying and the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) through the Rural Development Department.

“Under this agreement, members of self-help groups engaged in animal husbandry will serve as accredited representatives of A-HELP to provide primary animal health services. I believe this program will be successful,” he remarked.

He emphasised the need to strengthen the state’s veterinary infrastructure, mentioning that Tripura currently has one veterinary college, which faces a shortage of faculty and steps are being taken to address this issue.

“At present, the department’s staff are actively working to implement various developmental projects while also providing animal health services. The participation of animal husbandry staff as accredited representatives under A-HELP will undoubtedly enhance the state’s animal health infrastructure,” he noted.

Saha explained that under this scheme, animal husbandry workers associated with the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) will be selected as accredited A-HELP representatives.

These workers will receive 16 days of specialised training, supported by the National Dairy Development Board, to equip them for their roles.

“Following this training, the administrative infrastructure of the Animal Husbandry Department will extend its services to rural-level animal husbandry farmers through these trained workers. However, critical services such as artificial insemination and vaccination will be provided under the direct supervision of local veterinarians to ensure proper animal health care,” he clarified.

Additionally, the A-HELP representatives will be tasked with registering livestock and poultry in villages, maintaining records of their births and deaths, and ensuring overall animal health management.

During the event, ARDD minister Sudhangshu Das, secretary Deepa D Nair and others were present.