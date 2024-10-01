Goalpara Professor Caught in Viral Fundraising Scam for ADRE 2024

HT Digital

Tuesday, October 1: A scandal has erupted in Assam’s Goalpara district, implicating a professor in an illegal fundraising scheme linked to the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) for Grade III and IV posts. The accused, Majbul Haque Chowdhury, head of the English department at Goalpara College, is now under scrutiny after a video surfaced showing him accepting a large sum of money from an unidentified individual. The footage, which quickly went viral on social media, has sparked outrage and raised serious questions about corruption and malpractice in the education sector.

- Advertisement -

The video, which is now widely circulating on multiple platforms, appears to show Chowdhury engaged in a highly questionable transaction, reportedly receiving the money under the guise of fundraising for ADRE 2024. While the exact details of the transaction remain unclear, the visual evidence has caused a public uproar, with many condemning the apparent misuse of power and position by a respected academic figure. The incident has cast a shadow over the integrity of the recruitment process and has heightened concerns about transparency in government-related exams and appointments.

What makes the case even more controversial is Chowdhury’s political connections. It has been revealed that he is the son of Amjad Ali, a senior Congress leader and member of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC). Ali, who is also an advocate, has had a longstanding career in politics and law, adding a layer of complexity to the unfolding scandal. While there is no direct evidence linking Amjad Ali to the illicit fundraising activities, the involvement of his son in such a high-profile controversy is bound to have political ramifications.

Chowdhury’s involvement in this fundraising scandal has prompted immediate reactions from various quarters. Many are calling for a thorough investigation, demanding that authorities take swift action to uncover the full extent of the malpractice and hold those responsible accountable. The video evidence has intensified the pressure on both academic and political institutions in the region, as citizens express their frustration with corruption tainting educational systems and public exams.

This incident also brings to light broader concerns about the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination itself. The ADRE is a critical process for filling government jobs in the state, particularly for Grade III and IV positions, which are highly sought after by job seekers. Any perception of corruption or manipulation in the recruitment process undermines public trust and can have lasting impacts on the credibility of future exams. With ADRE 2024 looming, this scandal could have serious implications for the confidence that applicants and the general public have in the fairness of the system.

- Advertisement -

As of now, there has been no official response from Chowdhury regarding the video or the allegations against him. Neither Goalpara College nor the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has issued formal statements addressing the scandal. However, sources within the college suggest that internal discussions are underway, and it is likely that Chowdhury will face disciplinary action if the allegations are proven true. The Assam government may also be prompted to intervene, given the potential damage to the reputation of its recruitment process.

This case has set off a wave of reactions on social media, where users are sharing the video and offering their opinions on the situation. Many are using the hashtag #ADREScandal to draw attention to the issue, and several prominent figures in Assam have spoken out against the apparent corruption. The viral nature of the video has amplified the public’s demand for accountability and justice, and it is likely that this incident will continue to be a topic of discussion in the weeks to come.

The political implications of this scandal are also noteworthy, particularly for the Congress Party in Assam. With Amjad Ali being a well-known figure in the party, his son’s involvement in a corruption case could reflect poorly on the party’s image. The opposition parties may seize on this opportunity to criticize the Congress, further intensifying the political stakes. It remains to be seen whether Amjad Ali will issue a statement distancing himself from his son’s actions or if the party will address the controversy in an official capacity.

As the investigation into this incident unfolds, there are growing calls for reforms in the recruitment and exam processes in Assam. Transparency and accountability in such processes are crucial to maintaining public trust, especially in government job recruitments that play a significant role in the livelihoods of many in the state. The outcome of this scandal could lead to new measures being put in place to ensure that similar incidents do not occur in the future.

- Advertisement -

The Gauhati police, along with local authorities, are expected to look into the matter thoroughly. As the public awaits further developments, the scandal continues to cast a spotlight on the need for greater vigilance and ethical conduct in both educational institutions and recruitment processes. For now, all eyes are on Goalpara College and the Assam government as they navigate this unfolding controversy.