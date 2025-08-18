34.8 C
Shillong Emerges as India’s Favourite Travel Hotspot in 2025

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

SHILLONG, AUGUST 18: In spite of recent negative media attention due to the infamous honeymoon murder case, Shillong in Meghalaya has come out as India’s most searched travel spot for 2025, as per Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report.

The report put Shillong over crowd-pullers like Goa and Manali, projecting its robust and long-term charm. Skyscanner observed that the hill station still romances the imagination of travelers, photographers, culture vultures, and gourmands from all over the country.

Famous for its natural scenery, Shillong has more in store than just pictorial beauty. The city is ringed with verdant hills, dense forests, and thundering waterfalls that paint a picture-perfect landscape. Close to it is Barapani (Umiam Lake), which adds to the experience with its peaceful, crystal-clear waters, providing a haven for those who want to relax in nature.

One of the greatest seasonal events is the Cherry Blossom Festival, which attracts both local and foreign tourists. The festival is characterized by pink blooming landscapes, international music concerts, food festivals, art displays, and cultural performances that make the city become a lively center of activity.

Apart from natural sites and festivals, Shillong possesses a vibrant urban vibe. Its famous markets, vibrant cafes, and renowned music culture give tourists an idea of its modern-day culture.

Attractions such as the Don Bosco Centre for Indigenous Cultures, which emphasizes local tribal culture, and the Cathedral of Mary Help of Christians, distinguished by its beautiful stained glass and neo-Gothic architecture, also contribute to the city’s cultural heritage.

Shillong Peak, about 2,000 metres tall, provides panoramic views and stunning sunsets. Laitlum Canyons, nestled in the East Khasi Hills, are particularly renowned for their dramatic gorges and trekking routes that offer breathtaking vistas.

