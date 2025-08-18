34.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, August 18, 2025
Manipur Police, Security Forces Arrest KCP-PWG Cadre in Joint Operation

By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 18: In a 36-hour quick operation, the combined team of Manipur Police and central security personnel arrested a person associated with insurgent groups, arms trafficking, and extortion rackets, said officials on Monday.

The arrested individual was 33-year-old Yumnam Milanjit Meitei, a working cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP–PWG). A Mamang Leirak resident of Lairenkabi Awang Leikai, Imphal West district, Meitei was arrested from a hideout in Ghari Makha Leikai falling under the Lamphel Police Station jurisdiction.

As per police, Meitei had been aggressively extorting money from schools and members of the public in the valley region. His arrest is part of an intensified drive across the state to re-establish law and order amidst continued unrest and surging criminal activity. As the operation was being carried out, the joint team seized a mobile phone and some incriminating documents from his hand. The accused and the seized items were both handed over to Lamphel Police Station for further legal actions.

