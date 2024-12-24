13 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Union minister Prataprao Jadhav hands over appointment letters during 'Rozgar Mela in Sikkim

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
GANGTOK, Dec 23: Union minister Prataprao Jadhav on Monday handed over appointment letters to 80 people at the ‘Rozgar Mela 2024’ held here, officials said.

“The youths getting appointment letters today should take responsibility towards national development seriously,” he said.

The Union Minister of state for AYUSH and health & family welfare also urged the new appointees to work hard and contribute towards a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.

The ‘Rozgar Mela’ was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2022 with an aim to provide meaningful opportunities to youths for their participation in nation-building and self-empowerment. (PTI)

