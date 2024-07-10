31 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Union minister reviews tourism projects in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
AGARTALA, July 9: Union minister of state for tourism Suresh Gopi on Tuesday reviewed the ongoing tourism-related projects in Tripura.

Gopi arrived in Tripura on Tuesday on a three-day visit.

He met Tripura’s tourism minister Sushanta Chowdhury and state Tourism secretary U K Chakma.

“We had a detailed discussion with the MoS Suresh Gopi on the ongoing tourism-related projects and future plan of the state’s tourism”, Chowdhury told the reporters.

Recently, the state has made former India cricket team captain Saurav Ganguly a brand ambassador for promoting state’s tourist spots not only nationally but also globally.

The Union minister will pay a visit to Unakoti Archaeological Site in North Tripura district on Tuesday. (PTI)

