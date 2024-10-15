Union minister takes stock govt schemes in Nagaland

DIMAPUR, Oct 14: Union minister for tribal affairs, Jual Oram visited Zunheboto in Nagaland on Monday for a review meeting on Akuhaito Aspirational Block. He was accompanied by advisor, tribal affairs, H Tovihoto Ayemi, advisor, food & civil supplies and legal metrology, K T Sukhalu and MLA, Er Picto Shohe.

While speaking at the honourary programme held at Multi-purpose hall Zunheboto, Oram stated that the main objective of his visit was to take stock of the various government aided schemes and benefits provided to the people and survey its proper implementations. He continued by addressing to the attendees and beneficiaries that his visit was not only to convey what he had prepared to speak, but rather to listen to every grievances faced by the people of Nagaland state and districts on which he added that, the current central government’s ideology too is synonymous to his speech and further supplements subsequently with more developments and benefits for its people. He further said that his visit was a vision and policy directed by the Prime Minister to all his ministers and everyone concerned, to visit every corner of the country, especially the Northeast of India, to hear the people’s voices and to work endlessly to see a ‘Vikasit Bharat’. Focussing strongly on the Northeast, for which, Oram labelled that Aspirational District was the Flagship Programme.

Oram while speaking on the recently launched programme by the Prime Minister, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which was launched from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand on October 2, 2024, on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, said that, the Abhiyan aims at saturation of more than 63,000 tribal majority villages in Aspirational Districts with a budget of Rs. 79,156 crore, on which he said Akuhaito Aspirational Block too was enlisted on it, focusing on 25 scheme interventions under the Abhiyan in the next 5 years, through coordinated efforts of 17 ministries. He continued that, the PM inaugurated 40 new Eklavya Schools and laid the foundation stones of 25 schools, worth Rs. 2,834 cr and foundation stones for projects worth Rs. 1,365 cr under PM-JANMAN; 1,387 km roads, 120 Anganwadis, 250 Multi-Purpose Centres and 10 school hostels to be built, were inaugurated.

The visiting minister and the accompanying officials further had a fruitful interaction with beneficiaries and communities and the programme culminated with the launching of Tribal Exhibition at the Multi-purpose hall.

Other highlights included cultural and special items. Beneficiaries were awarded for their tireless services to the implementation of schemes at various levels.