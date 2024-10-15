26 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
type here...

Union minister takes stock govt schemes in Nagaland

PM asks ministers and everyone concerned, to visit every corner of the country

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

DIMAPUR, Oct 14: Union minister for tribal affairs, Jual Oram visited Zunheboto in Nagaland on Monday for a review meeting on Akuhaito Aspirational Block. He was accompanied by advisor, tribal affairs, H Tovihoto Ayemi, advisor, food & civil supplies and legal metrology, K T Sukhalu and MLA, Er Picto Shohe.

While speaking at the honourary programme held at Multi-purpose hall Zunheboto, Oram stated that the main objective of his visit was to take stock of the various government aided schemes and benefits provided to the people and survey its proper implementations. He continued by addressing to the attendees and beneficiaries that his visit was not only to convey what he had prepared to speak, but rather to listen to every grievances faced by the people of Nagaland state and districts on which he added that, the current central government’s ideology too is synonymous to his speech and further supplements subsequently with more developments and benefits for its people. He further said that his visit was a vision and policy directed by the Prime Minister to all his ministers and everyone concerned, to visit every corner of the country, especially the Northeast of India, to hear the people’s voices and to work endlessly to see a ‘Vikasit Bharat’. Focussing strongly on the Northeast, for which, Oram labelled that Aspirational District was the Flagship Programme.

- Advertisement -

Oram while speaking on the recently launched programme by the Prime Minister, Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which was launched from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand on October 2, 2024, on the birth anniversary of the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, said that, the Abhiyan aims at saturation of more than 63,000 tribal majority villages in Aspirational Districts with a budget of Rs. 79,156 crore, on which he said Akuhaito Aspirational Block too was enlisted on it, focusing on 25 scheme interventions under the Abhiyan in the next 5 years, through coordinated efforts of 17 ministries. He continued that, the PM inaugurated 40 new Eklavya Schools and laid the foundation stones of 25 schools, worth Rs. 2,834 cr and foundation stones for projects worth Rs. 1,365 cr under PM-JANMAN; 1,387 km roads, 120 Anganwadis, 250 Multi-Purpose Centres and 10 school hostels to be built, were inaugurated.

The visiting minister and the accompanying officials further had a fruitful interaction with beneficiaries and communities and the programme culminated with the launching of Tribal Exhibition at the Multi-purpose hall.

Other highlights included cultural and special items. Beneficiaries were awarded for their tireless services to the implementation of schemes at various levels.

7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Perfect Gateways For A 3-Day Escape In South India 8 No-fuss South Indian Recipes For A Comforting Lunch 12 Foods That Ratan Tata Loved The Most 8 Must Visit Destinations In The Seven Sisters Of India 8 Healthy South Indian Dinner Ideas