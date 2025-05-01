Itanagar: Legal Metrology Department conducts routine inspection, ten booked

HT Bureau

ITANAGAR, April 30: The Department of Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs (LM&CA), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, conducted a routine inspection at the Naharlagun Market area on Wednesday, as part of its continuing efforts to curb unfair trade practices and protect consumer interests.

The inspection was carried out in the jurisdiction of Papum Pare and the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR).

The inspection team was led by Debia Tana, District Consumer Protection Officer (DCPO)-cum-Assistant Controller, Legal Metrology & Consumer Affairs, along with Inspectors Tao Tasar and Tarh Sonu.

The team was accompanied by police personnel from the Naharlagun Police Station to ensure smooth execution of the inspection process.

According to an official statement, the inspection was aimed at verifying price regulation, accuracy of weights and measures used by traders, and compliance with statutory provisions under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009, the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, and the Arunachal Pradesh Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules, 2011.

During the inspection, officials scrutinised various aspects of the goods sold in the market, particularly focusing on packaging and labelling standards.

The goal was to ensure that all packaged commodities adhere to legal norms and that weighing instruments used by vendors are duly verified and calibrated.

As part of the enforcement action, a total of eight traders were booked under the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 for using unverified weights and measures.

Additionally, two traders were booked under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011 for selling non-standard packaged goods at their trading premises.

The department reiterated that this initiative is in line with the state government’s broader objective of ensuring transparency in commercial transactions and protecting the interests of the common consumer.

Maintaining accuracy in trade measurements and pricing is essential to promote fair practices and build consumer trust, the department stated.

Debia Tana, DCPO-cum-Assistant Controller, urged all traders to comply with the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act and the relevant packaged commodities rules to avoid penalties and legal consequences. He also appealed to consumers to stay vigilant and informed about their rights and duties under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, as amended from time to time.

The department emphasised that such inspections will continue as part of ongoing efforts to promote ethical trade practices and safeguard the rights of consumers across the region.