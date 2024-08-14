Nagaland’s 3 aspirational block prog beneficiaries invited to I-Day celebration

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Aug 13: Three beneficiaries of aspirational block programme from Nagaland, along with their spouses, have been invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the 78th Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi on August 15 as special guests.

The three beneficiaries – Renung, Kughalu K and AP Tsupan – have been invited for their exemplary leadership and entrepreneurship.

Renung and her Self Help Group ‘Limreh’ from Kiusam block under Kiphire district have significantly benefited from the aspirational district programme through the establishment of a weaving and tailoring centre at Kiusam village. The project provides training to the women of the village and generated income through the sale of traditional and non-traditional products.

As a beneficiary of the MGNREGA scheme, Kughalu K from Emlomi village under Akuhaito aspirational block of Zunheboto district played a vital role in the development of his village. He currently serves as the general secretary of the Village Development Board Association under the rural development block in Akuhaito in the district.

AP Tsupan of Thonoknyu aspirational block under Noklak district is a beneficiary of the PM KISAN Scheme, which has supported his agricultural endeavours and contributed to his livelihood.

Tsupan has been involved in farming in the Thonoknyu village of Noklak district since 1997.

Under the PM KISAN flagship scheme, administered by the agriculture department since 2019, Tsupan cultivates perilla seeds and soybeans besides mixed oilseed cultivation. He uses the additional support received from the scheme for domestic requirements such as tea, salt, daily wages, and sending children to school as well as providing daily support to other cultivators at the farm.

The major crop benefiting from the PM KISAN scheme in Thonoknyu village region is the foxtail millet, which has seen improved yields.

The achievements of the trio highlight the positive impact of initiatives like the aspirational district/ block programme, MGNREGA and PM KISAN scheme, showcasing how these programmes are transforming lives at the grassroots level across the country.

The aspirational block programmme, launched in January 2023 covers 500 blocks across the country.

Senior scientist Dr Lahar Jyoti Borodoloi, Krishi Vigyan Kendra Kiphire, will accompany the trio as the nodal officer from Nagaland.