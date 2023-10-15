USTM students to participate in Republic Day Parade 2024

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 14: The NSS Cell of the University of Science &

Technology Meghalaya (USTM) took a significant step towards

fostering unity and environmental consciousness by organising the

“Amrit Kalash Yatra” as part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” program

initiated by the government of India.

This initiative saw NSS volunteers from various units of USTM

actively participate in collecting soil and rice from their homes and

bringing it to their respective units on Friday. The collected soil and

rice were then placed in the “Amrit Kalash” (sacred vessel) of each

department. These Amrit Kalash vessels symbolized the unity of

India’s diverse cultural heritage and the profound respect for the

land as the Mother.

Dr Nibedita Paul, the NSS Program Coordinator of USTM,

coordinated the effort, and this Amrit Kalash was subsequently

handed over to the Block Development Officer (BDO) of Umling,

Meghalaya, as a part of the further processing.

Notable individuals contributing to the success of this initiative

included Dr Amilia Nongbet, Saikat Mazumder, Sudipta Nag, Dr

Barsha Malakar, Dr Nazia Parveen, Suknaya Das, Rameez Manzoor,

Dr Papiya Dutta, and Dr K. Aye, members of the School of Research

Council at SSSH, USTM.

In a separate event, the State level Selection Camp 2023 was held at

NEHU, Shillong, with the aim of selecting participants for the

Republic Day Parade 2024 in New Delhi. Two dedicated NSS

volunteers, Priyanka Gupta and Barshashree Talukdar from the NSS

Unit Department of Zoology at USTM, qualified for the final selection

camp, to be held in December 2023 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This

remarkable achievement was made possible through the unwavering

support and guidance of Sudipta Nag, the program officer, who

passionately nurtured and motivated the students to participate in

the NSS mission.

USTM further expressed its heartfelt gratitude to regional director

NSS, Jinjilong, and state nodal officer F Rumnong from the

Department of Higher Education, Meghalaya, for their continuous

support in these initiatives, which further the cause of national unity

and community engagement.