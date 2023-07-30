Student orientation to honor unsung heroes of freedom struggle

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 29: The Meri Mati Mera Desh programme, initiated by the Government of India, stands as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the freedom struggle and the brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation. Embracing this noble cause, the NSS Unit of the University School of Law and Research (USLR) at the USTM organised a students’ orientation recently on July 25. The primary objective of the event was to foster a positive atmosphere brimming with patriotism and gratitude among the student NSS Volunteers, inspiring the youth to actively engage in the Government’s initiative.

The event commenced with a warm welcome address from Dr Baharul Islam, the Dean of USLR, who emphasized the pivotal role students play in the process of nation-building. Dr Nibedita Paul, the programme coordinator of the NSS Cell at USTM, focused on the core mission of the National Service Scheme and highlighted how USTM is proactively contributing to this noble cause.

The orientation was skillfully hosted by NSS programme officer Abdul Wadud Sk, who ensured the smooth flow of the programme. As the event drew to a close, Yasser Iftikar Rahman, assistant professor at USLR, USTM, delivered a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors.

By commemorating the unsung heroes of our freedom struggle and paying tribute to the martyrs, the NSS unit of USTM aims to instill a sense of duty and commitment to the nation among the students. Such initiatives play a crucial role in motivating the young minds of our country to actively participate in nation-building and contribute to the betterment of society.

