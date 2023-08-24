USTM offers prayers for the success of Chandrayan 3 landing

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Along with the entire world, the University
of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) joined hearts
and hopes sending prayers to the Almighty and wished for the
triumphant touchdown of Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday on
the Moon’s surface.
Hundreds of students, faculty members, and staff silently
offered prayers at the central auditorium at the initiative of
chancellor Mahbubul Hoque. To witness and celebrate this
historic spectacular event, the department of physics also
conducted a programme with the students and staff of the
university at the NKC Auditorium of the university
This eagerly anticipated event was broadcast LIVE from ISRO
headquarters from 5:20 pm. Prior to the event, a workshop on
“Soft Landing of Chandrayaan-2” was held at the NKC
auditorium, where Dr. Nitu Borgohain demonstrated the
complete journey of Chandrayaan-3. “The last 17 minutes of
landing is extremely crucial when the lander has to make many
complex maneuvering for a soft landing, this phase is termed as
17 minutes of terror”, he mentioned during his deliberation.
Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque said, “India’s
pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone
with the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. This achievement marks a
significant step forward for Indian science, engineering,
technology, and industry, symbolising our nation’s progress in
space exploration”.
The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment
that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for
exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a
profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate
the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute
to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.