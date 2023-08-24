USTM offers prayers for the success of Chandrayan 3 landing

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 23: Along with the entire world, the University

of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) joined hearts

and hopes sending prayers to the Almighty and wished for the

triumphant touchdown of Chandrayaan 3 on Wednesday on

the Moon’s surface.

Hundreds of students, faculty members, and staff silently

offered prayers at the central auditorium at the initiative of

chancellor Mahbubul Hoque. To witness and celebrate this

historic spectacular event, the department of physics also

conducted a programme with the students and staff of the

university at the NKC Auditorium of the university

This eagerly anticipated event was broadcast LIVE from ISRO

headquarters from 5:20 pm. Prior to the event, a workshop on

“Soft Landing of Chandrayaan-2” was held at the NKC

auditorium, where Dr. Nitu Borgohain demonstrated the

complete journey of Chandrayaan-3. “The last 17 minutes of

landing is extremely crucial when the lander has to make many

complex maneuvering for a soft landing, this phase is termed as

17 minutes of terror”, he mentioned during his deliberation.

Speaking on the occasion, Mahbubul Hoque said, “India’s

pursuit of space exploration reaches a remarkable milestone

with the Chandrayaan-3 Mission. This achievement marks a

significant step forward for Indian science, engineering,

technology, and industry, symbolising our nation’s progress in

space exploration”.

The soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a monumental moment

that not only fuels curiosity but also sparks a passion for

exploration within the minds of our youth. It generates a

profound sense of pride and unity as we collectively celebrate

- Advertisement -

the prowess of Indian science and technology. It will contribute

to fostering an environment of scientific inquiry and innovation.