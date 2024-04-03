USTM signs MoU with MBSI MBSI confers ‘Life Time Devotion Award’ on USTM vice-chancellor GD Sharma (strap)

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 2: The Microbiologists Society, India (MBSI) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

- Advertisement -

The MoU was signed during the two-day national conference on ‘Bio-resource and Sustainability: Current Trends and Future Prospects’ that began at the university campus in Khanapara on Tuesday. The conference was organised by the department of applied biology of the university in association with MBSI.

The MBSI also conferred the ‘Life Time Devotion Award’ on GD Sharma, vice chancellor of the USTM during the national conference.

A few topics of the plenary sessions of the national conference included ‘Role of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre North East for NER Regions’, ‘Drug development in the Current Scenario and How to Apply for Investigational New Drug (IND) Applications’ and ‘Understanding Emerging Contaminants in Soil and Water: Modern Strategies for Effective Cleanup, Targeted Delivery of Pharmaceutically Active Components through Ethosomal Formulations’.

Two books were also released during the inaugural session of the event.

- Advertisement -

Receiving the award, GD Sharma said, “This prestigious award is dedicated to the students of microbiology in Northeast India, who have immensely contributed to the field. Learning is a continuous process; there is a lot of opportunity in the field of microbiology in India”.

Addressing the gathering, president of MBSI, AM Deshmukh said, “Although Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are parts of the Northeast, in terms of bio-resources and bio-diversity the area is central to India as much of biodiversity is seen in this region.”

“The topic of the conference on ‘sustainability’ is very significant and we have to see whether our development is sustainable and our tools are eco-friendly,” he further said.

Director of ICMR- Regional Medical Research Centre, NE, Dibrugarh, Kalimuthusamy Natarajaseenivasan said that the founder of USTM suffered a lot during his young age, which has prompted him to provide education to the poor communities.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, professor of the department of pharmacology of PGIMER, Chandigarh, Bikash Medhi said that India contributes less than four per cent of research publications of the world despite the considerable number of higher educational institutions. He said that collaboration and exchange of ideas need to happen extensively.

The welcome address was delivered by Deboja Sharma, associate professor and head of the department of applied biology of USTM. The vote of thanks was extended by Yugal Kishore Mahanta, assistant professor and convener of the conference.