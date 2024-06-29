29 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 29, 2024
type here...

Veterinary Team Performs Groundbreaking Surgery on Tigress Chippi

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

June 29, Saturday: In a groundbreaking achievement for wildlife conservation, a dedicated team of veterinarians successfully performed a one-of-a-kind surgery on tigress Chippi. The team, consisting of Dr. Sorang Tadap, Dr. Nido Tayo, and Dr. Panjit Basumatary from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI), meticulously removed two large tumorous masses from the tigress’s neck.

- Advertisement -

This remarkable intervention not only showcases the advancements in wildlife medicine but also underscores the vital role of veterinary expertise in conserving endangered species. The successful surgery on Chippi represents a significant milestone in efforts to protect and preserve our ecosystem.

The veterinary team’s dedication and skill have been widely commended, highlighting the importance of continued support and investment in wildlife conservation initiatives. This successful operation sets a precedent for future medical interventions in the field, aiming to enhance the health and survival of endangered wildlife.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal Pradesh and Assam Authorities Convene to Tackle Illicit Liquor Issues

The Hills Times -