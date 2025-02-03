15 C
Guwahati
Monday, February 3, 2025
Former MLA and centenarian Sorang Takio passes away

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Feb 2: Centenarian and father of Tali, former MLA Sorang Takio passed away on Sunday morning.

The last rites would be performed on Monday at Tikdo in Papum Pare.

Late Takio, father of former MLA Takam Sorang passed away on Sunday morning due to aged old ailments. A popular figure, Takio was well known for his soft spoken nature.  

“With profound sorrow, the Sorang Welfare Society mourns the passing of  Sorang Takio, who left for his heavenly abode on 2nd February 2025 at TRIHMS, Itanagar,” in a condolence message, the Sorang Welfare Society (SWS) stated.

“Born on 11th January 1924 in Zara Village, SDO Pipsorang circle headquarter of Kra Daadi district earthwhile Kurung Kumey, Subansiri and NEFA, He was a centenarian who witnessed a century of transformation and progress. A man of great wisdom and integrity, he was a guiding force in the community,” SWS president S T Zara said.

He was survived by his three sons, three daughters, and a wife. His demise has been an irreparable loss to the family and the entire Sorang community, SWS further stated.

The last rites of Takio will be performed at his Tikdo residence in between Yupia-Midpu on Monday from 10 am onwards.

