14 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
type here...

Vijay Kumar Singh to be sworn in as Mizoram governor on Jan 9

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Dec 30: Former Army Chief General Vijay Kumar Singh will be sworn in as the new governor of Mizoram on January 9, an official said on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by chief minister Lalduhoma, his cabinet colleagues, Assembly speaker Lalbiakzama, deputy speaker Lalfamkima, MPs, important officials, and special invitees.

- Advertisement -

Singh will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Related Posts:

Singh, appointed by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday, will replace incumbent Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was recently appointed as the Odisha governor following the resignation of Raghubar Das.

Born in 1951, Singh served as the 24th Chief of Army Staff from 2010 to 2012.

After retiring from the military, he joined the BJP in 2014 and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. He was re-elected in 2019.

- Advertisement -

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first term, Singh served as minister of state for external affairs, minister of state (Independent Charge) for the ministry of development of north eastern region (DoNER), and minister of state for statistics and programme implementation. In Modi’s second term, he also held the portfolios of minister of state for road transport and highways and civil aviation. (PTI)

Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam
Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

31 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Most Famous Punjabi Dishes You Can’t Miss 14 Best Picnic Spots to Explore in Assam 10 Best Foods for a Healthy Brain 10 Stunning Hill Stations in South India for a Romantic Honeymoon Top 10 Picnic Spots in Assam