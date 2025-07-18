29.6 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 18, 2025
type here...

Villagers ask minister to include area near Kupli Dam in Meghalaya’s tourism map

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

JOWAI (MEGHALAYA), July 16: People residing near the Kupli Dam area in West Jaintia Hills have urged Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to include their village in the state’s official tourism map, citing vast untapped potential for job creation and eco-tourism development.

The appeal was made during the minister’s visit to the Kupli Orchid Resort at Priang village earlier this week, as part of his inspection of state-run tourism infrastructure.

- Advertisement -

Lyngdoh was accompanied by local MLA Nujorki Sungoh, Tourism Director Brenda L Pakyntein, and other departmental officials.

Related Posts:

During the visit, Lyngdoh also took a boat ride on Wah Kupli to assess the tourism potential of the area and interacted with local residents.

A delegation of the Synjuk Ki Waheh Shnong Iooski Saphai circle submitted a memorandum urging the government to declare 13 villages under the Chutwakhu Saphai corridor as dedicated tourism zones.

They also called for the mapping and inclusion of these villages under the Tourism department’s jurisdiction to enable residents to access government schemes, training programmes, and financial assistance.

- Advertisement -

The memorandum further proposed a dedicated initiative for the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Kupli River to promote eco-tourism.

It also recommended the development of sustainable water sports and other eco-friendly tourism activities along the river.

The villagers highlighted that the Kupli Dam reservoir, with its calm waters and scenic surroundings, holds immense potential to host various water sports activities such as kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating, and angling tournaments.

They said such initiatives could not only boost local tourism but also provide sustainable income to youth and local entrepreneurs through adventure tourism and hospitality services.

- Advertisement -

According to official data, tourism in Meghalaya has shown significant growth in recent years, with the state witnessing over 12 lakh tourist arrivals in 2023 alone. This year, the Tourism minister projected two million footfalls in the state.

He said the sector has emerged as a key employment generator, providing direct and indirect livelihood opportunities to over 50,000 people in the last five years through homestays, transport services, local guide, handicrafts, and eco-tourism ventures. (PTI)

10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
Best Places To Visit In India In July- August
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

18 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Majestic Waterfalls Of Arunachal Worth Chasing Top 10 Most Beautiful Places to Visit in Darjeeling Best Places To Visit In India In July- August 10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon