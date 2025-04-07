Violence Over Waqf Bill: Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Manipur’s Lilong

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 7: In response to a violent mob attack on the residence of Md Asker Ali, president of the BJP Minority Morcha in Manipur, the Thoubal district administration on April 7 imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNSS) across the entire Lilong assembly constituency.

- Advertisement -

The order came a day after Ali’s home was set ablaze, allegedly by an enraged mob opposing his support for the Waqf Amendment Act, 2025.

According to the district magistrate’s notification, the prohibitory orders ban the gathering of five or more people and the public carrying of firearms, swords, sticks, stones, or other lethal weapons. The move aims to restore calm and prevent any further escalation of violence in the region.

The superintendent of police reported that on the night of April 6, a massive mob of around 7,000 to 8,000 people, armed with lathis and stones, and stormed Md Asker Ali’s residence in the Lilong Sambrukhong Mamei area. The crowd reportedly set the house on fire, causing significant property damage and sparking fears of further unrest.

The violence was triggered by Ali’s public expression of support for the Waqf Amendment Act on social media earlier on Saturday. The controversial statement, perceived as going against community sentiments, ignited widespread anger among locals. Facing intense backlash, Ali later retracted his statement and issued a public apology in a Facebook video.

- Advertisement -

In the video, Ali, a Meitei-Pangal (Manipuri Muslim) leader from Lilong Haoreibi Sambrukhong, clarified his position in Manipuri, stating, “I feel so sorry for what I have said. Next time I will not do it. I am clarifying that I don’t support the Waqf Amendment Bill and it should be repealed.” His retraction appeared to be a direct response to the social and political pressure building within his constituency.

Despite the retraction, the incident has highlighted the deep divisions and sensitivities surrounding the Waqf Amendment Act among sections of the population in Manipur.

Authorities have yet to identify or apprehend those responsible for the arson attack, and the Manipur BJP has not issued an official statement regarding the violent retaliation faced by one of its leaders.