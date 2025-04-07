Financial Frauds Top Cybercrime in Mizoram, Making Up Over 56% of Cases

In the current year, up to March 11, a total of 13 cybercrime cases have already been reported.

AIZAWL, APR 7: Mizoram has witnessed a worrying trend in cybercrime, with financial frauds emerging as the most prevalent offence, accounting for 56.38 per cent of all cybercrime cases registered in the state since January 2020.

According to official records from the state cybercrime police station, out of 321 total cases recorded between January 2020 and March 11, 2025, a staggering 181 were related to financial crimes.

These financial crimes primarily involve online banking frauds and impersonation-based cheating. The year 2022 marked the peak of such incidents, with 107 cases reported, the highest for any year within the recorded period. Notably, the authorities managed to recover over ₹1.42 crore in financial fraud cases between 2021 and March 2025, reflecting ongoing efforts to track and retrieve stolen funds.

While financial crimes led the charts, other forms of cyber offences were also significant. The data revealed 32 cases of identity theft, 16 involving child pornography, nine cases of social media harassment, seven copyright infringement complaints, five cases related to the spread of false rumours, and a single case of hacking.

Cybercrime cases in Mizoram overall peaked in 2022, with 158 cases reported. The number dropped to 72 in 2023 and further declined to 41 in 2024, suggesting some improvement in cyber vigilance or reporting trends. Among the 41 cases in 2024, financial fraud still led with 17 cases, followed closely by 15 incidents of sexual harassment.

In the current year, up to March 11, a total of 13 cybercrime cases have already been reported. Of these, six relate to sexual harassment, while four are financial frauds, indicating that these two categories continue to dominate the cybercrime landscape in the state.

Law enforcement authorities have taken concrete action, arresting 113 individuals, including eight juveniles, since 2021 in connection with cybercrime cases. Out of those arrested, 40 have been convicted, underlining the state’s commitment to bringing cybercriminals to justice.

With cyber threats continuing to evolve, officials emphasize the need for public awareness, digital literacy, and strengthened cyber security mechanisms to protect individuals from falling victim to such crimes.