Manipur Police Arrest Three in Connection with Kazanga-Valpabung Violence

GUWAHATI, APR 7: In a swift response to recent unrest, Manipur Police apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in incidents of arson and vandalism in the Kazanga-Valpabung village areas. The arrests were made on April 6, 2025, and were officially confirmed by the police department via a statement on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The three accused were brought before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) in Kangpokpi district and have been remanded to police custody for five days. Authorities stated that the extended custody will allow for further investigation into the violent events that have disrupted the region.

This development follows a series of tensions that have recently gripped the area, including the torching of the Manipur BJP State Minority Morcha chief’s residence amid controversy surrounding his alleged support for the Waqf Bill.

In its official statement, the Manipur Police assured the public that maximum efforts are being undertaken to restore peace and maintain normalcy in the affected villages. The department also issued a strong appeal to citizens to avoid falling victim to misinformation circulating on various social media platforms.

“Maximum efforts are taken by Manipur Police to maintain peace and normalcy in the area. The public are requested to desist from believing in social media misinformation campaigns,” the statement read.

Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor the situation closely and have intensified their presence in the region to prevent further unrest. Authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order as investigations progress.