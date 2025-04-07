UCO Bank Employee Arrested for Embezzling Lakhs from South Salmara Branch

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, APR 7: The Assam Police have successfully arrested Shivshankar Prasad Bin, an employee of UCO Bank, in connection with a major embezzlement case that came to light at the bank’s South Salmara branch in Dhubri town.

The arrest was made in the early hours of Sunday, April 6, from Saidpur Rajauli village in Bihar’s Vaishali district, following a well-coordinated operation by a team from the Dhubri police department.

Bin, a resident of Dhubri, had allegedly misappropriated a substantial amount of money from customer deposits and bank reserves before fleeing the state. Acting on credible intelligence, the police tracked him to the village in Bihar, where he was taken into custody around 4:30 AM. At the time of his arrest, the authorities recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash from his possession.

The operation was led by Sub-inspector Mehbub Ali, the Investigating Officer on the case, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Nabin Singh. After his arrest, Bin was brought back to Assam and is currently being held at the Dhubri Sadar Police Station for further questioning.

The case first came to light when customers at the UCO Bank branch began noticing discrepancies in their account balances. Concerned account holders brought the issue to the attention of Branch Manager Chiradeep Paul, prompting an internal inquiry. Initial investigations revealed that Bin had failed to credit approximately Rs 8 lakh in customer deposits to their respective accounts.

However, a deeper audit uncovered far more alarming irregularities. In addition to the Rs 8 lakh from customer accounts, nearly Rs 26 lakh was reported missing from the bank’s internal reserves. This revelation raised serious questions about the integrity of the bank’s internal control systems and highlighted potential gaps in its financial monitoring mechanisms.

Following these findings and Bin’s disappearance, Branch Manager Paul filed a formal complaint with the Dhubri Sadar Police Station, setting the investigation in motion. The successful arrest of the accused in another state underscores the police department’s dedication to pursuing justice in financial crime cases, regardless of jurisdictional boundaries.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to determine the full extent of the embezzlement and trace the remaining misappropriated funds. Police officials have reaffirmed their commitment to recovering the stolen money and ensuring those responsible are held accountable under the law.