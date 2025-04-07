38.4 C
Guwahati
Monday, April 7, 2025
type here...

Lightning Strike Kills Three Cows and Calf in Manipur’s Noney District

According to official reports, the lightning strike was sudden and powerful, killing the animals instantly.

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 7: In a tragic incident caused by severe weather, three milking cows and a calf were killed after lightning struck a cattle shelter in Rangkhung Part I village under Noney Police Station in Manipur’s Noney district. The incident occurred around 4 PM on Sunday, as a herd of cattle was resting inside the shelter.

- Advertisement -

According to official reports, the lightning strike was sudden and powerful, killing the animals instantly. The force of the strike was accompanied by strong winds, which blew off the roof of the cattle shelter and caused further injuries to several other cattle.

Related Posts:

The region has been witnessing heavy storms and inclement weather over the past few days, significantly disrupting normal life across Noney district. In addition to the loss of livestock, officials reported that numerous homes across different villages suffered structural damage, with roofing sheets ripped off by powerful gusts.

Damage was also reported to local trees and horticultural plantations, impacting both the environment and the livelihoods of villagers who rely on agriculture and livestock.

Village authorities have promptly informed the district administration about the incident and are now seeking financial assistance to recover from the losses. The community is calling for urgent support to help affected families rebuild shelters and care for injured livestock, as well as prepare for further weather-related challenges.

- Advertisement -

Local officials have assured that damage assessments are underway and necessary relief measures will be taken to support those impacted by the severe weather.

View all stories
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Places to Visit North east India in April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

UCO Bank Employee Arrested for Embezzling Lakhs from South Salmara Branch

The Hills Times -
10 Places to Visit North east India in April 10 Unique Places to Visit in South India This April 8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway