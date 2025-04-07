Lightning Strike Kills Three Cows and Calf in Manipur’s Noney District

HT Digital

IMPHAL, APR 7: In a tragic incident caused by severe weather, three milking cows and a calf were killed after lightning struck a cattle shelter in Rangkhung Part I village under Noney Police Station in Manipur’s Noney district. The incident occurred around 4 PM on Sunday, as a herd of cattle was resting inside the shelter.

According to official reports, the lightning strike was sudden and powerful, killing the animals instantly. The force of the strike was accompanied by strong winds, which blew off the roof of the cattle shelter and caused further injuries to several other cattle.

The region has been witnessing heavy storms and inclement weather over the past few days, significantly disrupting normal life across Noney district. In addition to the loss of livestock, officials reported that numerous homes across different villages suffered structural damage, with roofing sheets ripped off by powerful gusts.

Damage was also reported to local trees and horticultural plantations, impacting both the environment and the livelihoods of villagers who rely on agriculture and livestock.

Village authorities have promptly informed the district administration about the incident and are now seeking financial assistance to recover from the losses. The community is calling for urgent support to help affected families rebuild shelters and care for injured livestock, as well as prepare for further weather-related challenges.

Local officials have assured that damage assessments are underway and necessary relief measures will be taken to support those impacted by the severe weather.