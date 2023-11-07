Violent clash in Agartala claims one

HT Bureau
GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Violent clash took place in Goalbasti area
following a property dispute near the new capital complex
in Agartala .
This resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.
Among the five individuals arrested in connection with the
incident, one is personnel from the Border Security
Force (BSF).
According to Tripura Police, the altercation initially began as
a disagreement between two family members over a
property matter but quickly escalated into a violent
confrontation.
The clash claimed the life of Nagina Prasad Rai (65), who
sustained severe injuries and was rushed to GBP Hospital,
Agartala for medical attention, but tragically succumbed to
his injuries.
Deb stated, “We have apprehended five individuals involved
in the incident and initiated further investigations to detain
more persons connected to the case. Additionally, we have
confiscated some iron rods and non-lethal weapons.”
The individuals taken into custody have been identified as
Bijendra Roy, Sachindra Roy (BSF jawan), Dinesh Roy, Nasib
Lal Roy, and Ramsagar Roy.
The police are continuing their probe into the matter.