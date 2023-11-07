Violent clash in Agartala claims one

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Violent clash took place in Goalbasti area

following a property dispute near the new capital complex

in Agartala .

- Advertisement -

This resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

Among the five individuals arrested in connection with the

incident, one is personnel from the Border Security

Force (BSF).

According to Tripura Police, the altercation initially began as

a disagreement between two family members over a

property matter but quickly escalated into a violent

confrontation.

The clash claimed the life of Nagina Prasad Rai (65), who

sustained severe injuries and was rushed to GBP Hospital,

Agartala for medical attention, but tragically succumbed to

his injuries.

- Advertisement -

Deb stated, “We have apprehended five individuals involved

in the incident and initiated further investigations to detain

more persons connected to the case. Additionally, we have

confiscated some iron rods and non-lethal weapons.”

The individuals taken into custody have been identified as

Bijendra Roy, Sachindra Roy (BSF jawan), Dinesh Roy, Nasib

Lal Roy, and Ramsagar Roy.

The police are continuing their probe into the matter.