‘Warring communities’ appealed to refrain from encroachment

IMPHAL, April 18: The Maring tribe frontal organisations have appealed to the two “warring communities” in Manipur to refrain from encroaching “upon our land for aggressive purposes”.

Maring Uparap Assembly, Maring Napuiya Yinglam and Maring Students’ Union have expressed deep concern over the situation in and around Maring areas.

“The recent escalation in Naga-inhabited jurisdiction within Konaitong village at Yuiting (Eshing Thingbi in Manipuri) contradicts the explicit directive issued in the press release by the Maring frontal organizations on December 12, 2023. This directive aligns with the United Naga Council’s neutrality stance on the conflict and its appeal to refrain from involving Nagas in the conflict,” the Maring bodies said.

The Maring bodies also said it is imperative to highlight that “Naga land should not be used as a battleground, and those disregarding this proclamation do so at their own peril”. The Maring organisations then added, “Deliberately dragging our community into such strife is not only unwarranted but also condemnable. Both the warring communities must heed this caution and refrain from using our territory as a battlefield,” they further added. (NNN)