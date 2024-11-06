Wokha town comes alive with Tokhü Emong festivity

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Nov 5: The Wokha town in Nagaland came alive with the commencement of the four-day Tokhü Emong, the premier festival of the Lotha Nagas, fostering a sense of togetherness and pride among the tribe.

It is the harvest and thanksgiving festival of the Lotha Naga tribe after the harvest was done. The celebration in Wokha will conclude on November 7.

The celebration that kicked off at Wokha local ground entered the second day on Tuesday, with hundred of stalls put up to promote the youth, handicrafts, and entrepreneurship in the district.

Various indigenous games such as tug of war, spear throw, grease bamboo climbing and Naga wrestling were held on the second day of the festival.

During the inaugural event On Monday, MLA and Wokha District Planning and Development Board chairman Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe acknowledged the Lotha Hoho for honouring and celebrating Tokhü Emong, which symbolises unity, peace, and brotherhood.

He said the Lotha community has historically overcome numerous challenges, with their ancestors pioneering in various fields, including social and political arenas.

Humtsoe highlighted that the Lotha community has been a forerunner among the Nagas, contributing significantly to the social and political formation and reformation of the Naga society.

The main event of the festival in Wokha town will be held on November 7 where Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha MP Supongmeren Jamir will be present as the special guest.

In Dimapur, the festival will be celebrated with a two-day programme at State Stadium Dimapur from November 7.