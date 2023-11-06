Women and children of Kuki community return home

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Women and children belonging to the

Kuki community who were taking shelter at KLP post of

Assam Rifles in Moreh town following intensified

combing operations returned to their respective houses

on Sunday.

Meanwhile, armed miscreants reportedly attacked a foot

patrolling team of Manipur police commandos in restive

Moreh town on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the

attack.

Official sources said that two miscreants who came on a

motorbike fired upon the police team on foot patrolling

at the border town today around 11.30 am.

The sources said that when the police signaled to stop

for checking on suspicion, the pillion rider took out a

small gun and fired toward the police personnel and

sped away in a bid to escape.

The police fired some rounds in the air while challenging

to stop.

The motorbike, however, met with an accident after

driving some meters and the two miscreants ran away

toward the thick forest of the area and escaped, the

sources also said.

The police commandos recovered the abandoned

motorbike and handed it over to Moreh police station

after lodging a case, the sources added.

Today’s attack was the second time the armed

miscreants attacked police personnel sent from Imphal

as reinforcement after the killing of a senior police

officer in a sniper attack by suspected militants on

October 31.

The sources said that police commando team led by

additional SP (ops) Wangkhomba Okramcha of Thoubal

district was conducting the foot patrolling as a part of

area domination in the restive border town where the

police have been conducting joint operations with the

state and the central security agencies.

With additional forces from Imphal, the police have been

conducting massive combing operations in the town at

the Indo-Myanmar border to maintain the law and order

in the restive town and to nab culprit(s) involved in the

killing of the SDPO. (NNN)