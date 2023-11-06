Women and children of Kuki community return home

IMPHAL, Nov 5: Women and children belonging to the
Kuki community who were taking shelter at KLP post of
Assam Rifles in Moreh town following intensified
combing operations returned to their respective houses
on Sunday.
Meanwhile, armed miscreants reportedly attacked a foot
patrolling team of Manipur police commandos in restive
Moreh town on Sunday. No casualty was reported in the
attack.
Official sources said that two miscreants who came on a
motorbike fired upon the police team on foot patrolling
at the border town today around 11.30 am.
The sources said that when the police signaled to stop
for checking on suspicion, the pillion rider took out a
small gun and fired toward the police personnel and
sped away in a bid to escape.
The police fired some rounds in the air while challenging
to stop.
The motorbike, however, met with an accident after
driving some meters and the two miscreants ran away
toward the thick forest of the area and escaped, the
sources also said.
The police commandos recovered the abandoned
motorbike and handed it over to Moreh police station
after lodging a case, the sources added.
Today’s attack was the second time the armed
miscreants attacked police personnel sent from Imphal
as reinforcement after the killing of a senior police
officer in a sniper attack by suspected militants on
October 31.
The sources said that police commando team led by
additional SP (ops) Wangkhomba Okramcha of Thoubal
district was conducting the foot patrolling as a part of
area domination in the restive border town where the
police have been conducting joint operations with the
state and the central security agencies.
With additional forces from Imphal, the police have been
conducting massive combing operations in the town at
the Indo-Myanmar border to maintain the law and order
in the restive town and to nab culprit(s) involved in the
killing of the SDPO. (NNN)