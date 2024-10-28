23 C
Guwahati
Monday, October 28, 2024
type here...

Work of highway widening in Mizoram to commence soon: CM Lalduhoma

Lalduhoma, returned to Aizawl on Saturday after a week-long tour to the national capital

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
Representational Image
- Advertisement -

AIZAWL, Oct 27: Mizoram chief minister Lalduhoma has expressed optimism that widening work of a national highway will commence soon and the compensation for those who would be affected by the project will be settled shortly as the central fund is expected for the same.

He said the Centre had agreed to provide Rs 1,190 crore to both the state forest department and land owners as compensation for the widening of the national highway, a part of which is known as NH-6 and the other portion as NH-306.

- Advertisement -

The national highway is the primary lifeline of Mizoram linking the northeastern state with the rest of the country through Assam.

Related Posts:

The Centre approved the widening project of NH-306 along with NH-6 into four lanes a few years ago but it could not be implemented due to issues over compensation and ownership of land along the highways.

Lalduhoma, who returned to Aizawl on Saturday after a week-long tour to the national capital, told reporters that he recently took part in the review meetings for highways chaired by Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The chief minister said he also separately met the union minister over the challenges, including compensation issues, in the execution of the highway-widening project.

- Advertisement -

He said the project could not be implemented for a long time due to forest clearance issues and disputes over ownership of land and compensation between the state forest department and landowners along the NH-6 and NH-306 between Vairengte and Sairang.

“The forest department claims certain areas of land on either side of the highway as roadside reserve forest, which is true. On the other hand, some people claim that they also legally owned the plots as they pay taxes and possess valid documents,” Lalduhoma said.

“We urged the union minister to give compensation to both the parties to ensure that the long-pending issues are resolved and the project is commenced,” he said.

Lalduhoma said Gadkari agreed to pay Rs 90 crore to the forest department and another Rs. 1,100 crore to the land owners for the highway project, and asserted that such an arrangement has been made for the first time.

- Advertisement -

Last month, over 2,000 landowners along NH-6 and NH-306 had staged demonstrations demanding that land ownership issues be resolved. (PTI)

Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Best Winter Road Trips In India
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes
Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 October, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Must-Visit Hill Destinations in North India for November 8 Must Try Traditional Dishes Of Kerala 8 Most Magical Hill Stations For Your October-November Getaway Best Winter Road Trips In India Top 10 Must-Try South Indian Rice Dishes